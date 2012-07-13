TORONTO, July 13 Canada's resouce-heavy main stock index jumped on Friday, led by energy and mining shares, as China growth data was not as bad as some had feared and U.S. bank earnings beat expectations. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.06 points, or 0.8 percent, at 11,514.53. Despite the gain, the index was down 1.2 percent for the week.