TORONTO, July 16 Toronto's main stock index dipped early on Monday as financials slid on a downgraded global outlook by the International Monetary Fund and investors remained cautious ahead of the start of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's two-day congressional testimony. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,499.15 shortly after the open.