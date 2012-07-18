July 18 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Wednesday, dragged down by weaker commodities, after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave little indication the
central bank was close to launching fresh monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* Russian miner Nord Gold, the country's third-largest gold
producer, will bid for the 25 percent of High River Gold Mines
it does not already own, in a deal valuing the
Canadian-listed producer at $1.2 billion.
* Bank of America Corp reported a second-quarter profit as
the second-largest U.S. bank cut costs and reduced reserves for
loan losses.
* China home prices broke eight straight months of decline
in June in a tentative sign that pro-growth policies are gaining
traction in the world's second biggest economy, now in its
longest sequential slowdown since the global financial crisis.
* Credit Suisse unveiled measures to boost its capital base
by 15.3 billion Swiss francs, a move that was welcomed by a
previously critical central bank and left some investors
skeptical.
* Australia's Qantas Airways is the latest company to drop
Research in Motion Ltd's Blackberry after employees
voted in favor of Apple's iPhone in a survey.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.24 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.14; fell
0.17 percent
* Gold futures : $1,583.7; fell 0.34 percent
* US crude : $89.04; fell 0.2 percent
* Brent crude : $104.08; rose 0.08 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,603.75; rose 0.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Onex Corp. : The bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker
Beechcraft Inc said a U.S. bankruptcy court approved its plans
to enter into exclusive talks with China's Superior Aviation
Beijing Co over a sale of the company for $1.79 billion.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AG Growth International Inc : CIBC cuts price
target to C$35 from C$40 as deterioration in U.S. corn yields
decrease inventory build of the company.
* Veresen Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer on
weaker NGL margin outlook.
* Meg Energy : CIBC raises target to C$50 from C$47
and rates sector outperformer on higher bitumen production and
the stock trading at only 76 percent of CIBC risked NAV.
* Forbes and Manhattan Coal : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$2.40 from C$2.60 on higher than expected costs.
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd : RBC cuts to sector
perform from outperform on revised outlook.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts data