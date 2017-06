TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index advanced for the fifth straight session on Thursday, led upward by energy and mining shares, but gains were limited as weak U.S. data and a spike in Spanish borrowing costs stoked concerns about the global economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.55 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,665.70. At its peak, it touched 11,674.37 points -- its highest level since July 10.