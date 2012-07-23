TORONTO, July 23 Canadian stocks finished lower on Monday, led by financial and mining shares, as events in Spain threatened to escalate Europe's debt crisis, but a $15.1-billion takeover bid for Nexen Inc boosted energy stocks and helped the index avoid bigger losses. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,545.54. The index rallied after hitting 11,416.49, its lowest since July 12.