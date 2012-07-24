TORONTO, July 24 Toronto's main stock index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday, led lower by energy and financial shares, as news Greece could miss bailout targets added to euro zone fears, overshadowing solid earnings from telecoms leader Rogers Communications Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.59 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,466.95. The index retreated more than 100 points after touching a session high at 11,577.63.