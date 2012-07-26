TORONTO, July 26 Toronto's main stock index rose early on Thursday, led by energy and financial shares, after Europe's central bank head pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the region from collapse, but gains were limited by weak earnings from Barrick Gold and Potash Corp . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.95 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,556.46 shortly after the open.