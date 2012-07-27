BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
TORONTO, July 27 Canadian stocks hit a three-week high on Friday, led by financial and energy shares, as risk trades rallied on renewed optimism that European policymakers are united in battling the euro zone's debt crisis that is sapping global economic growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 126.50 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,766.25. The index at one point touched 11,802.51 -- its highest level since July 5. It also ended up 1.2 percent for the week.
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa