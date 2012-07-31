TORONTO, July 31 Canadian stocks had their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks on Tuesday, led by energy and mining shares, as hopes dimmed that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce new stimulus measures at its policy meeting this week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 93.17 points, or 0.8 percent, at 11,664.71. Despite the loss, the index still was up 0.5 percent for the month.