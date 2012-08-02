Aug 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday, as commodity prices traded lower after
the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, waiting
to see if inflation and the euro zone economy slows further.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a
record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, waiting to see whether
inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding
on any fresh cut in borrowing costs.
* Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc reported
a sharp fall in second-quarter profit due to losses on financial
derivatives.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International reported a
second-quarter net loss on Thursday as costs rose, but adjusted
cash earnings rose and the company raised its forecast for
full-year cash results.
* Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a
11 percent decline in third-quarter profit, as lower selling
prices for print wear hurt the company's margins.
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, which auctions
industrial equipment, posted a 17 percent rise in profit on
strong equipment pricing and demand and the company raised its
quarterly dividend by 9 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , turned
negative
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : down 0.44
percent
* Gold futures : $1,609.2; rose 0.34 percent
* US crude : $89.24; rose 0.37 percent
* Brent crude : $106.91; rose 0.9 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,422.25; fell 0.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Petrominerales Ltd. : The oil and gas producer's
second-quarter adjusted profit fell 66 percent on lower oil
prices and oil sales.
* Héroux-Devtek Inc. : The aerospace and industrial
products maker said first-quarter profit rose 8 percent on
higher deliveries to commercial aircraft and business jet
markets.
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd. : Chalco has decided to
extend its offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal
miner for the second time, the Chinese aluminum giant said, in
the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.
* Wi-Lan Inc : The patent licensing company reported
a second-quarter loss on higher litigation costs.
* Constellation Software Inc. : The software company
reported a decline in second-quarter profit on a rise in
staff-related expenses and a lower income tax benefit.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd. : The base metal miner
said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 9 percent as
lower copper prices and higher production costs outweighed
higher copper and gold sales volumes.
* New Gold Inc. : The miner posted a lower quarterly
profit as it took a one-time charge related to redemption of its
senior notes.
* Enbridge Inc. : Canadian regulators plan to carry
out a series of safety audits at the pipeline operator in coming
months to make sure its pipeline control-room procedures,
heavily criticized last month by a U.S. watchdog, meet
acceptable standards.
Separately, Enbridge said that it had completed repairs on a
ruptured pipeline from Canada that has been shut for five days
following an oil leak in rural Wisconsin.
* Kinross Gold Corp. : The miner named Paul Rollinson
its new CEO late on Wednesday, replacing long-time CEO Tye Burt,
who spearheaded its massive acquisition of Red Back Mining that
has so far failed to live up to expectations.
* Research in Motion : The BlackBerry maker refuted
on Wednesday a new round of Indian media reports, which claim
that the company has granted the Indian government the
encryption keys to its secure corporate email and messaging
services.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genivar Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$26 from
C$30 and rates sector performer after the company acquired WSP,
a company having significantly lower margins compared to Genivar
* Great-West Lifeco Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$23 from C$24 and CIBC cuts target to C$24 from
C$25 on slightly lower than expected second-quarter earnings and
weaker performance in U.S.
* Kinross Gold Corp. : Credit Suisse cuts price target
of the U.S.-listed shares to $10 from $11 and rates neutral on
an increase in Tasiast capex following the CEO change
* Torstar Corp. : National Bank Financial price
target to C$9.75 from C$11 and CIBC cuts target to C$10 from
C$12 citing lower-than-expected second-quarter results and a
weaker H2 outlook
* Westjet Airlines : BMO raises price target to C$19
from C$18.50 and rates outperform on expectations of 5-10
percent growth in passenger traffic in the third quarter
compared to second-quarter
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Factory orders and
ICSC retail sales