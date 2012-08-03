TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index had its largest one-day gain in a month on Friday as financial and resource shares were boosted after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in July, easing concerns about the health of the world's largest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closes up 155.79 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,662.29. It was the index's biggest single-day percentage gain since July 3, when it spiked 2.2 percent.