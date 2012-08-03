Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index had its largest one-day gain in a month on Friday as financial and resource shares were boosted after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in July, easing concerns about the health of the world's largest economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closes up 155.79 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,662.29. It was the index's biggest single-day percentage gain since July 3, when it spiked 2.2 percent.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.