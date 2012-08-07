Aug 7 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, as markets remained optimistic that the
European Central Bank was edging towards a new plan to resolve
the region's crisis and prevent the collapse of the euro.
TOP STORIES
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator plans to
restart a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude
onto a Wisconsin field after receiving the green light from U.S.
regulators.
* Harry Winston : BHP Billiton is in talks with the
Canadian mining and retail group about a sale of its diamond
business, the Financial Times reported.
* Canadian oil exploration and production company Gran
Tierra Energy Inc's quarterly profit fell nearly 59
percent as production was hit by pipeline disruptions.
* A massive fire struck at the core of Chevron Corp's large
Richmond, California, refinery on Monday, spewing flames and a
column of smoke into the air, threatening a prolonged outage
that may increase prices of the costliest U.S. gasoline.
* Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata, in the throes of a $26 billion
takeover bid, posted a smaller-than-expected 31 percent drop in
first-half profit as cost cuts helped cushion the impact of
weaker prices and reduced copper production.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.48 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.22-0.54 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.81; rose
0.35 percent
* Gold futures : $1,614.2; rose 0.08 percent
* US crude : $92.48; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $110.44; rose 0.81 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,560.65; rose 0.92 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Quantum Minerals : The Canadian miner has
partnered with a Zambian company to develop a new copper mine in
central Zambia, the company's director said on Monday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian banks: Barclays downgrades BMO and RBC
on expectations of lower earnings growth and upgrades
Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank on
expectations of above-average growth
* CI Financial : National Bank Financial raises to
sector perform from underperform citing second-quarter results
inline with estimates and CIX having an edge over its peers at
retaining assets
* GMP Capital : CIBC cuts target to C$9 from C$13.50
on weak second-quarter results
* SNC Lavalin : NBF cuts price target to C$42 from
C$45 and rates sector perform after the company reduced full
year earnings outlook
* Telus Corp. : Macquarie raises price target to C$67
from C$62 and Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$70 from C$66
after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter
results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits and
Ivey PMI