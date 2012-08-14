BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Lithonia Lighting recalls to repair ceiling light fixtures due to impact hazard
* Lithonia Lighting recalls to repair about 5,600 ceiling light fixtures due to impact hazard
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as hopes for central bank action returned to the forefront after data showed the euro zone shrank in the second quarter. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.75 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,875.08 shortly after the open.
* Lithonia Lighting recalls to repair about 5,600 ceiling light fixtures due to impact hazard
* In an upcoming filing with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, co will request addition of 250 megawatts of wind power capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: