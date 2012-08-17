Aug 17 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous
session, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she
supported the European Central Bank's efforts to resolve the
debt crisis.
TOP STORIES
* Canadian inflation is forecast to have remained tame in
July, with the annual core rate coming in right on the Bank of
Canada's 2 percent target, and likely having little influence on
its early September interest rate decision.
* Trade volumes for the euro zone rose in the first half of
the year, the EU statistics office said on Friday, underlining
the area's dependence on external sources of growth as economic
activity within the zone stagnates.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB
President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday
and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a
closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running
short.
* Top officials at two of the Federal Reserve's most hawkish
regional banks weighed in against further monetary policy
easing, and a third on Thursday suggested the Fed may not need
to wait until late 2014 before raising interest rates.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.08 percent to +0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.95; fell
0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,615.2; fell 0.06 percent
* US crude : $95.17; fell 0.45 percent
* Brent crude : $113.81; fell 1.27 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,511; rose 0.83 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Potash Corp : The global producer of its namesake
crop nutrient, said on Thursday it will shut down its Lanigan,
Saskatchewan mine for nearly a month, as the fertilizer industry
grapples with large supplies.
* Research In Motion : The BlackBerry maker plans to
provide users with an easy way to tap their contacts' public
profiles -- including blog posts, tweets, emails and other
details -- in its latest push to regain ground in the smartphone
market.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alderon Iron Ore : NBF cuts price target to C$4.75
from C$5 to reflect the amendment in the JV deal between the
company and Hebei for the Kami project
Allied Properties REIT : CIBC raises price target to
C$33 from C$30 after the company reported second-quarter FFO per
share inline with estimates and a 13.6 percent growth in same
property net operating income
Hudbay Minerals : BMO cuts price target to C$12.50
from C$13 to reflect the removal of the Back Forty exploration
property and updated valuations for the junior exploration
portfolio of public companies
Laurentian Bank of Canada : NBF cuts price target to
C$57 from C$58, says stretched household balance sheets continue
to weigh on personal credit
Progressive Waste Solutions : CIBC starts with a
sector performer rating and sets $22 price target on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Leading indicators and
Reuters/ University of Michigan confidence index