* TSX up 102.96 points, or 0.85 percent, at 12,178.99 * Miners, banks and energy companies lead broad rise * Optimism on Europe helps sentiment By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's benchmark stock index jumped higher on Tuesday as optimism returned to the fore with prospects for European bond-buying and resurgent gold prices boosting mining and energy stocks. The price of gold jumped to its highest level since early June, and gold miners were among the top-weighted upward movers on the Toronto exchange, with Barrick Gold Corp rising 2.8 percent to C$37 and Goldcorp Inc up 2.3 percent to C$38.77. Smaller gold miners jumped even more, with Eldorado Gold Corp up 5.5 percent to $12.41 and New Gold Inc up 5.3 percent to C$11.05. The broad gains in Canadian stocks followed European listings higher as investors bet on political and monetary moves to backstop the region's most debt-ridden countries. European shares hit 13-month highs and the euro climbed on hopes that meetings on Greece's future this week and new crisis plans being drawn up by the European Central Bank will soothe the euro zone debt crisis. Philip Petursson, director of the portfolio advisory group at Manulife Asset Management, said a string of decent corporate earnings this month and attractive valuations had given the exchange a positive tilt which could only be aided by European optimism. "The glass is half full and if things in Europe seem to be leaning a little bit more positively that's just further upside," he said. By 10:10 a.m. (1410 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.96 points, or 0.85 percent, at 12,178.99.