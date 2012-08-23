Aug 23 Canada's resource heavy index looked set
to open higher after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve
meeting indicated central bank might be ready for third round of
stimulus "fairly soon" prompted an optimistic tone that
outweighed poor economic data from China and Europe.
TOP STORIES
* The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably, minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest
meeting suggested.
* China's manufacturing sector contracted at its sharpest
pace in nine months in August, according to a survey showing
falling export orders and rising inventories, a signal that more
policy stimulus may be needed to engineer a second half pick-up
in growth.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will present a united front toward Greece at
talks on Thursday, telling Athens not to expect leeway on its
bailout agreement unless it sticks to its terms.
* The European Central Bank is considering setting a yield
target on purchases under a new bond-buying plan, but without
making the target levels public, central bank sources told
Reuters.
* PetroChina , the country's
dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, posted
a drop of more than a fifth in its quarterly earnings, hit by
lower crude oil prices and refining and chemicals losses.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.85; rose
0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,659; rose 1.32 percent
* US crude : $97.59; rose 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $115.91; rose 0.87 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,667.75; rose 0.83 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Calvalley Petroleum Inc. : Oslo-listed DNO
International will not make an offer to buy Calvalley Petroleum
after talks with the company failed to provide it with enough
information regarding litigation by Al-Zarqa Electricity, it
said.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alamos Gold Inc : RBC starts with outperform and
price target of C$23 citing robust long term production,
resilient cost structure and positive free cash flow
* ARC Resources Ltd. : CIBC raises price target to
C$24 from C$23.50 after the company closed 750 million in
financings and reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter
results
* Sterling Resources Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$1.75 from C$2 citing a second-quarter loss and further cost
overruns at Breagh
* TriOil Resources Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$6.25 from C$5.75 after the company reported
second-quarter production and cash flow per share and says
forthcoming projects of the company are a likely catalyst
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Initial claims,
first-time claims data for jobless benefits, flash preliminary
Markit manufacturing PMI and new home sales