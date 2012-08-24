BRIEF-GI Partners sells waypoint portfolio to Colony Starwood for about $815 mln
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, helped by banks and energy companies but weighed by slipping gold miners, leaving the benchmark at much the same level it started the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.72 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,082.23. It ended last week at 12,089.89.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.