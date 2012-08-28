BRIEF-AT&T and CWA reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
* AT&T, Communications Workers Of America reach tentative agreement in east wireline contract negotiations
TORONTO, Aug 28 Canadian stocks opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by surprisingly upbeat results from two major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.48 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,069.30 shortly after the open.
* Anthony (Tony) Clements joins Vatic board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: