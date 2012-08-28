* TSX ends down 38.92 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,009.90 * BMO results lift banking sector, Scotiabank ends flat * Energy and mining stocks weigh after recent rally By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 28 Despite a rise in financial shares spurred by solid quarterly results and a dividend increase from Bank of Montreal, Canadian stocks slipped on Tuesday as a recent market rally showed signs of fatigue. The financial group was the only one of the 10 main sectors on the Toronto exchange's benchmark index to rise. Energy and materials stocks weighed heavily. The market has been rallying on hopes for stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other central banks. That rally was "in advance of the Fed and on the back of expected bond purchases from the ECB and helped by the recent rally in commodity markets, but the market is consolidating those gains now," said Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action Economics. Shares in Bank of Montreal ended 0.4 percent higher at C$57.93 after the lender reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, topping expectations, and raised its quarterly dividend for the first time in five years. Three of Canada's five main banks featured among the top five positive influences on the index. Leading the charge were Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank which, along with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia gained early in the session but ended flat at C$52.90 after it said the sale of its corporate headquarters in Toronto helped it post a 57 percent rise in third-quarter profit. It also raised its dividend. "Banks are living up to their reputation of regular dividend increases and sharing the wealth with their shareholders," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. Insurers Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial Inc also figured among the risers. Other sectors, notably the heavyweight energy group, were trading lower as investors worried about a slowdown in the global economy. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc fell 1.4 percent to C$38.69, for its second straight down day, as oil and gas producers cut flows due to Hurricane Isaac, which threatens the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.92 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,009.90. Action Economics' Smith said that after the index notched rises for most of August, investors are waiting to see what comes out of a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, and are also eyeing a German constitutional court ruling on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's permanent bailout fund. Any signs from Jackson Hole of an easing monetary policy in big economies could push Toronto's resource-rich index higher as stimulative measures would likely boost demand for a slew of metals and other commodities. "They're still looking for new stimulus to come in various places in the world. If that happens, particularly the effect from China would be growing demand for copper," ScotiaMcLeod's Ketchen said.