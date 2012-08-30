Aug 30 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower, tracking global markets, on uncertainty over the
next moves by central banks and the outlook for the global
economy.
Financial stocks will be in focus after three of Canada's
major banks reported strong quarterly results.
TOP STORIES
* Royal Bank of Canada profit rose 73 percent in the fiscal
third quarter, topping estimates on the back of higher loan
volumes and fixed-income trading results, prompting the bank to
unexpectedly raise its quarterly dividend.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit rose 14 percent,
driven by a sharp jump in trading-related revenue, and the bank
raised its quarterly dividend.
* The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's quarterly profit
rose 42 percent, driven by higher lending volumes, the No. 5
bank said.
* Britain's Barclays has picked softly spoken retail boss
Antony Jenkins as its new chief executive to fill the shoes left
by Bob Diamond, the colorful American investment banker who
resigned after a rate-rigging scandal.
* China is prepared to buy more EU government bonds amid a
worsening European debt crisis that is dragging on the world
economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said, in the strongest sign of
support for its biggest trading partner in months.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.24; was up
0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,655.1; fell 0.3 percent
* US crude : $95.46; fell 0.03 percent
* Brent crude : $113.28; rose 0.66 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,620.5; rose 0.6 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia : The bank agreed to buy ING
Groep's Canadian online bank for C$3.1 billion, taking advantage
of a rare opportunity to grab market share in the country's
crowded retail banking space.
* Excellon Resources Inc. : Mexican police, soldiers
and some miners breached a picket line at a silver mine owned by
the mining company on Wednesday, but striking miners vowed to
continue their near two-month stoppage.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : NBF ups target to
C$55 from C$54 on expectations of growth in earnings ahead of
its results on Sept. 5
* Banro Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$7 from
C$8, says initial production at Twangiza targeted at 8,000 oz.
per month versus CIBC's forecast of 10,000 oz. per month
* Fairborne Energy Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$2 from C$2.25, says it will be hard to grow production in
constrained budget unless there is a material improvement in gas
prices
* Teranga : SocGen starts with hold and sets a price
target of C$2.21, says company is focused on growth through
exploration and regional opportunities, but short mine life
remains a concern
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes current account
deficit
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial jobless claims
and personal income