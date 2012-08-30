TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks opened lower on Thursday, following the lead of global markets as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke for signs the U.S. central bank will unveil more stimulus measures in Canada's main trading partner. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,984.44 shortly after the open.