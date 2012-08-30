BRIEF-Greenlight Capital comments on GM annual meeting results
* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, with respect to GM annual meeting, says "disappointed that shareholders have elected to maintain the status quo"
TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks closed down more than 1 percent on Thursday, led lower by energy and financial issues, as worries about global economic weakness hung over the resource-rich exchange. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 123.14 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,886.65.
* Downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's (RCom) Corporate Family rating and Senior Secured Bond rating to Ca from Caa1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: