BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian stocks opened higher on Friday, shrugging off four days of weakness just ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that is expected to provide clarity on the central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.47 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,942.12 shortly after the open.
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.