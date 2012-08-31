TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by gold miners as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door wide open for further monetary easing that would lend support to commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.61 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,949.26. It ended 1.1 percent lower over the full week.