BRIEF-Albertsons Companies reports tender offers for up to $500 mln of senior notes
* Albertsons Companies announces tender offers for up to $500 million of senior notes of New Albertson's, Inc. and Safeway Inc.
TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by gold miners as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door wide open for further monetary easing that would lend support to commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.61 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,949.26. It ended 1.1 percent lower over the full week.
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage: