Sep 5 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday, weighed by a string of weak macro data that
showed the euro zone is likely to have slipped back into
recession in the current quarter.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone probably slipped back into recession in the
current quarter, according to business surveys that also showed
Asia's services sector growth remained muted in August as the
global economy struggled to get its footing.
* The U.S. Justice Department is ramping up its rhetoric
against BP PLC for the massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico, describing in new court papers examples of what it calls
"gross negligence and willful misconduct."
* Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial
Corp said summer storms are likely to cost it C$110
million to C$130 million in after-tax damages, net of
reinsurance.
* A German government bond failed to attract bids worth the
amount offered at its launch -- only the second such failure
this year -- as expectations of ECB action and competing supply
hit demand.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.18 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.4; fell
0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,690.4; fell 0.15 percent
* US crude : $95.03; fell 0.28 percent
* Brent crude : $113.53; fell 0.57 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,615.4; fell 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransAlta Corp. : The power producer said its unit
entered into an agreement with Fortescue Metals Group Ltd to buy
a 125 megawatt dual-fuel power station in Western Australia for
$318 million.
* Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. : The gold miner said its
board approved the development and construction of a mine in
Mexico.
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : The largest-interest
owner of the Syncrude project, said that operation produced an
average of 359,500 barrels a day in August, up about 37 percent
from 262,000 in the previous month.
* Enbridge Inc. : The company's proposed Northern
Gateway oil pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast could cost
thousands of high-paying refining jobs in Alberta, a labor group
warned on Tuesday as the company faced its first day of grilling
at public hearings into the contentious project.
* Suncor Energy Inc. : The energy company said on
Tuesday that output at its oil sands operations averaged 373,000
barrels per day in August, up from 351,000 bpd the previous
month.
* TeraGo Inc. : The wireless broadband services
provider said it is initiating a strategic review to take
advantage of new rules that allow greater foreign ownership of
small telecom companies in Canada.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines : RBC raises price target of
its U.S. listed shares to $56 from $53 ; rating sector perform
after the gold miner said its board approved the development and
construction of a mine in Mexico.
* Detour Gold : NBF cuts price target to C$36.25
from C$42 as higher cash costs and sustaining capex weighed on
valuation
* Labrador Iron Mines : Canaccord cuts to
speculative buy on assumption of near-term equity financing in a
difficult market
* Twin Butte Energy : Canaccord raises price target
to C$3.25 from C$3 after the company acquired Waseca Energy for
$127 million.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Canaccord raises price
target of its U.S. listed shares to $70 from $62 to reflect
impact of Medicis acquisition
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes BOC interest rate
decision
* Major U.S. events and data includes productivity and unit
labour costs