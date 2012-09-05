BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co says issued $725 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Wednesday as hopes for aggressive bond-buying action from the European Central Bank boosted banking shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 48.44 points, or 0.41 percent, at 11,990.14.
* Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp as of June 5 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qYW09u) Further company coverage: