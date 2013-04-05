* TSX off 102.26 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,260.79 * Nine of 10 main sectors decline * Gold shares rise 1.2 percent * Pension officials back Agrium board nominees, stock slips By John Tilak TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index slumped to its lowest in more than 3-1/2 months on Friday, led by the financial and energy sectors, as weak Canadian and U.S. jobs data suggested the North American economy could be losing steam. The economic uncertainty weighed on oil prices, which fell to a five-month low, but a rising bullion price took gold shares higher. The benchmark Canadian index slipped for the fifth straight session and was down 3.8 percent on the week. The week's losses are on the way to erasing all the gains the index made in 2013. March data showed that American employers hired at the slowest pace in nine months and Canada posted the worst monthly jobs loss in more than four years. "The market was somewhat ahead of itself on expectations it was going to be full steam ahead," said Gavin Graham, president at Graham Investment Strategy. "We've been reminded that there will be some bumps in the road." "You're going to get months when job gains are not as high as expected or even have a reversal," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 102.26 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,260.79, after sinking to 12,244.23, its lowest point since Dec. 17, 2012. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's weightiest sector, were the biggest negative influence, giving back 1.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada dropped 1.3 percent to C$59.63. Energy shares lost 0.7 percent. But the materials sector, which includes mining stocks, added 0.7 percent. The price of gold received a boost because the bad economic news created interest in safe-haven assets. The gold group climbed 1.2 percent. Goldcorp Inc gained 2.4 percent to C$32.70, and Yamana Gold Inc rose 2.5 percent to C$14.78. In company news, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's largest pension funds, said it has voted to support Agrium Inc's board nominees ahead of a shareholder meeting next week. Agrium shares were down 0.2 percent.