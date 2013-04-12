* TSX falls 1.5 percent to 12,300
* Bullion fall to 21 month low hits gold miners hard
* Disappointing U.S. retail sales data cast pall over Canada
exporters
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index fell
sharply on Friday, with gold miners leading a broad sell-off as
the price of bullion plummeted and as contracting U.S. retail
sales data signaled flagging momentum in Canada's largest export
market.
The index fell well over 1 percent in morning trade, with
all ten main sectors in the red.
The country's gold miners, a large contingent on the stock
market, were pummelled as the price of bullion broke through key
support to hit its lowest level in 21 months.
Barrick Gold Corp was the single biggest weight,
down more than 7 percent at C$23.20. The stock has fallen some
20 percent since the start of April.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 179.25 points, or 1.45 percent, at 12,300.00.
The index is on track to notch a marginal weekly slip, after
falling sharply last Wednesday and rising earlier this week.
Gold miners have dragged on the resource-rich index for
months, with the sector losing a quarter of its value so far
this year as the gold price retreats and investors express
concerns about cost overruns.
"The expectations associated with the resource sector in
Canada are now extremely low and in turn reflected in share
prices," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio strategist at TD
Waterhouse.
"I'm not looking for a massive turnaround here, but the
period of dramatic underperformance in the short term is
probably coming to an end."
Gorman said U.S. retail sales data showing a second
contraction in three months was further proof that tax hikes
have stolen momentum from the American economy.
The resulting stretched budgets of ordinary Americans "leads
to concerns about economic weakening in general which in turns
plays upon the more economically sensitive sectors," he said.
Shares in coal miner Walter Energy Inc, which is
locked in a proxy fight with an activist hedge fund, slipped
more than 1 percent to C$24.70 as a proxy advisory firm backed
the company's board nominees.
Oil company Suncor Energy Inc fell 3 percent to
C$28.79. The company, Canada's largest publicly-traded energy
company, reported a 225 barrel spill on Thursday and a partner
in a North Sea prospect said the company has drilled a dry well.