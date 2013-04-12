* TSX falls 1.15 percent to 12,337.59
* Bullion fall to 21 month low hits gold miners hard
* Disappointing U.S. data dulls hope for Canada's export
sector
By Cameron French
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index fell
more than 1 percent on Friday, as weak U.S. economic data dulled
hopes for the Canada's export sector, while a sharp drop in gold
prices pulled mining stocks to multi-year lows.
The mining-heavy TSX materials sector dropped 4.21 percent
to its lowest level since 2009, fueled by a 4 percent drop in
gold prices and sliding copper, while weak oil prices yanked
energy stocks down by 1.95 percent.
Mining heavyweight Barrick Gold dropped 8.2 percent
to C$22.94, as gold fell below $1,500 an ounce, pulling it
officially into bear territory with a drop of more than 20
percent from its record high of $1,920.30 in September 2011.
A stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the metal, as did reports
that Cyprus was raising the cost of its bailout package and
could sell bullion to raise funds.
"That has caused concern, and of course the technical
breakdown on gold (falling below $1,500) has hurt even the
staunchest bulls around," said John Ing, president of Maison
Placements in Toronto.
The TSX index's large weighting of gold miners has been an
weight on the broader index this year, and key to its sharp
underperformance against comparable U.S. indices.
Kinross Gold sank 6.8 percent to C$6.41, while
Agnico-Eagle dropped 7.9 percent to C$36.12.
All told, the S&P/TSX composite index dropped
143.78 points, or 1.15 percent, to finish at 12,337.59.
For the week, the index ended in positive territory, up 0.04
percent, as it rallied sharply on Tuesday following a similar
resource-driven selloff last week.
Much of the recent volatility has been due to the
heavily-weighted energy sector, as crude oil prices have been
buffeted by weak economic news.
On Friday, the subgroup fell 1.95 percent as weak U.S.
retail sales and consumer sentiment data pulled helped pull oil
prices to their lowest levels since last July and also raised
concerns about the health of Canada's largest export market.
Suncor Energy, Canada's largest publicly-traded
energy company slid 2.9 percent to C$28.82, after it reported a
225 barrel spill on Thursday and a partner in a North Sea
prospect said the company has drilled a dry well.
Also leading the decline were Husky Energy, which
retreated 2.2 percent to C$28.73, and Canadian Natural Resources
, which slid 3.7 percent to C$31.28.
The TSX is now in negative territory for the year and looks
increasingly weak next to rallying U.S. indices such as the S&P
500 and Dow Jones Industrial Index, both of which
were down slightly on Friday.
But with the weakness in the Toronto market largely
resource-focused, the market should eventually pull out of its
recent slump, said Gavin Graham, chief strategy officer at
Integris Pension Management.
"If you believe that the strength of other markets in the
U.S. and Japan is justified, then Canada should play catch-up,"
he said.
Bucking the negative trend was Dollarama Inc, which
surged 5.6 percent to C$68.23, after the dollar-store operator
reported a stronger-than-expected jump in profit and raised its
dividend by 27 percent.