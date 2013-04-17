April 17Canadian stock index futures were lower
on Wednesday, dragged down by weaker commodity prices and global
economic recovery concerns a day after the International
Monetary Fund trimmed this year's world growth forecast.
TOP STORIES
* The Bank of Canada is seen as all but certain to hold
rates steady at its policy announcement on Wednesday, but is
expected to cut overly optimistic growth forecasts and possibly
alter language about the need to raise rates.
* Bank of America Corp reported a lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit and its revenue fell, sending the No. 2
U.S. bank's shares down 3 percent before the bell.
* Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, wrote down the value of
its global operations by $3.5 billion and announced plans to
exit the United States, as it sought to rebuild after a year in
which profit fell for the first time in two decades.
* BNY Mellon Corp said that first-quarter revenue fell 1
percent as the world's largest custody bank reported a loss due
to a high-stakes tax battle with the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service.
* Investment group IMIC is preparing a 147 million pounds
offer for West Africa-focused miner Afferro, the biggest
move yet in its strategy of building an Africa-orientated
resources group.
* Intel Corp said its current-quarter revenue would decline
as much as 8 percent and trimmed its 2013 capital spending
plans, as personal computer sales drop due to the growing
popularity of tablets and smartphones.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.64 percent to 0.76 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.2598;
fell 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,374.5; fell 0.89 percent
* US crude : $87.43; fell 1.45 percent
* Brent crude : $98.9; fell 1.01 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,096.75; fell 2.78 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The mining company said on
Tuesday it has tapped two high-profile mining executives to work
on its suspended Pascua-Lama gold and silver mine project as it
seeks to meet Chilean regulatory requirements to re-activate the
project.
* TransCanada Corp : A U.S. House of Representatives
panel advanced a bill on Tuesday that would give Congress the
power, instead of the Obama administration, to approve the
Keystone XL pipeline planned to link Canada's oil sands with
Gulf Coast refineries.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc : The drugstore chain said
it has sold 72.5 million shares in Rite Aid Corp, bringing its
stake in the company to 11.7 percent. It sold the shares at an
average price of $2.20 per share for net proceeds of $158.5
million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canfor Corp : RBC raises target price to C$20 from
C$16 on higher EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization) estimates.
* Cascades Inc : RBC raises target price to C$6.50
from C$5.50 citing above-consensus first-quarter earnings
estimates.
* San Gold Corp : BMO cuts to underperform from
market perform and cuts target price to C$0.20 from C$0.50
citing current the gold prices environment, sees a tough road
ahead for the company.
* West Fraser Timber : RBC raises target to C$100
from C$80 on valuation citing above-consensus earnings
estimates.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Bank of Canada rate
decision
* Major U.S. events and data includes Fed's beige book