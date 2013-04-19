April 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher as investors turned attention to the Group of 20
meeting at which policymakers will debate monetary expansion
policies and debt levels around the world.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone will slow its budgetary belt-tightening to
help reinvigorate economic growth, a top EU official said on
Thursday, highlighting a policy shift the United States has long
been pressing for.
* General Electric Co reported a first-quarter profit in
line with Wall Street's expectations, as the conglomerate sold
more jet engines and shed its stake in NBC Universal.
* Honeywell International Inc reported a 17 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.
* Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services
company, reported a profit that topped analysts' estimates for
the sixth straight quarter, helped by robust drilling activity
outside North America.
* Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield
services provider, reported a higher-than-expected profit and
forecast a modest increase in U.S. rig counts for 2013.
* IBM Corp posted a rare quarterly earnings miss as the
technology services company struggled with the depreciation of
the Japanese yen and a failure to close a number of major deals,
especially in Europe and the United States.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.53 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.43 percent to 0.63 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : was
unchanged
* Gold futures : $1408; rose 1.15 percent
* US crude : $88.31; rose 0.66 percent
* Brent crude : $99.82; rose 0.7 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7014.25; fell 1.04 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cardero Resource Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts
target price to C$1.05 from C$1.85 on weak investment climate.
* National Bank of Canada : RBC raises rating to
outperform from sector perform, citing the company's attractive
valuation relative to its peer group.
* Silver Wheaton Corp : RBC cuts target price $33
from $48 on valuation.
* The Jean Coutu Group Inc : National Bank
Financial raises price target to C$17 from C$16, believes the
company's strong balance sheet and free cash flow profile can
support increasing returns of capital to shareholders.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes CPI for March
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release