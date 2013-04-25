BRIEF-Tangelo Q1 diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index extended its gains into a sixth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and an stronger-than-expected earnings report from Potash Corp . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.15 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,305.58 shortly after the open.
* Columbus Mckinnon reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results