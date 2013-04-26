BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, led by resources stocks and disappointment over U.S. economic growth during the first quarter, which missed forecasts. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,290.52. Six of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory.
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.