BRIEF-Cognex acquires maker of deep learning software for industrial machine vision
* Cognex acquires maker of deep learning software for industrial machine vision
TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and transport shares more than make up for a retreat in key stocks such as BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.50 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,577.05.
* Cognex acquires maker of deep learning software for industrial machine vision
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.
April 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.