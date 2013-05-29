TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a decline in shares of Bank of Montreal after the lender reported second-quarter results and by investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might roll back its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.18 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,683.34 shortly after the open.