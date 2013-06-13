BRIEF-Point Loma Resources Ltd announces Q1 gross revenue $1.5 mln
* Point Loma Resources announces first quarter financial and operating results
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday after days of weakness as worries about central bank stimulus were offset by a jump in Empire Co Ltd , which is buying Safeway Inc's Canadian assets for $5.7 billion. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 167.24 points, or 1.38 percent, at 12,277.13, recovering from a seven-week low early in the session. All 10 of the index's subgroups were firmer.
* Abeona Therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation for eb-101 gene therapy product for patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa