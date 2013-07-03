* TSX down 45.61 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,132.71 * Nine of 10 main index sectors decline * RBC drops, has biggest negative influence * Gold-mining shares rise with bullion By John Tilak TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sluggish economic data out of China and a resurgence of debt crisis fears in Portugal revived global growth concerns and caused declines in most major sectors, offsetting a jump in shares of gold miners. Data showed China's services sector expanded only modestly in June with the vast construction industry acting as a drag on growth, a further sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum. Portuguese 10-year bond yields topped 8 percent and its stock market dived after the country's president summoned main political parties for crisis talks over the government's future. The market fears a snap election could derail Lisbon's exit from an international bailout. While investors were clearly reacting to the news from Portugal, the market is not expecting a full-blown European crisis yet, said Shailesh Kshatriya, senior investment analyst at the Canadian Strategy Group at Russell Investments Canada. "The European situation at the margin is clearly not helping the global growth story, but that's all priced in as far as the market is concerned," he said. "If we see a true resurgence of the European crisis, where we see Italian and Spanish bond yields reaccelerate to where they were around May of last year, then there would be a lot more concern," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.61 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,132.71. Canadian stocks have underperformed equities for months and have dropped from their level at the start of the year. Kshatriya said he sees few major catalysts for a market revival and plans to cut his 12,600 forecast for the TSX at yearend. "It's a reflection of our cautious view of the earnings story for Canada as well as the overall economic environment," he said. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red on Wednesday. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, were down 0.7 percent. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, fell 0.9 percent to C$60.40 and played the biggest role of any single stock in leading the market lower. Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.8 percent to C$84.11. Shares of telecommunications providers dropped 1.3 percent, with Telus Corp falling 1.2 percent to C$32.29 and Rogers Communications Inc down 1.7 percent at C$41.65. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was the only major group to trade in positive territory, rising 1.1 percent. Shares of gold producers jumped 1.7 percent as the price of bullion climbed. Barrick Gold Corp added 1.4 percent to C$15.53, and Goldcorp Inc gained 3 percent to C$26.11.