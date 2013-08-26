TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday after political tension in Syria and sluggish U.S. economic data weighed on investor sentiment, offsetting gains in Potash Corp and Agrium Inc after grain prices jumped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,760.30. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.