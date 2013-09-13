* TSX rises 24.72 points, or 0.19 percent, to 12,725.77 * Nine of 10 main index sectors move higher * Energy stocks lead despite oil price slip TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index made gains on Friday, helped by resource stocks that rose despite slips in the price of their underlying commodities and by telecom shares that recovered from a broad fall a day earlier. Oil declined as fears of escalating conflict in the Syria eased, gold was heading for its weakest week since June, while copper was steady after recent losses. However, Suncor Energy provided the single biggest boost to the index by midmorning, up 0.6 percent at C$37.44. Cenovus Energy was also among the leaders, with a gain of 0.5 percent to C$30.57. "We've have a decent run here, on the back of energy and financials," said Gareth Watson, vice president Of investment management and research at Richardson GMP. But he warned that Canada's energy producers could pare recent gains if it becomes clear that the United States will not make a military strike on Syria and oil falls further. "I'm sure people would much rather where we are right now as opposed to the end of June, when we were done close to 12,000." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has gained more than 7 percent since then, and was up 24.72 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,725.77. Telecom stocks also helped the index rise, with Telus Corp up 1.1 percent at C$33.52 and BCE Inc gaining 0.6 percent to C$43.73. The stocks had fallen the prior day after a report that three foreign companies had studied entering the country.