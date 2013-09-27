* TSX eases 2.24 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,839.38 * Seven of the 10 main index sectors decline * Bombardier climbs after Lion Air shows interest in jets * BlackBerry advances after reports results By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as worries about the U.S. budget crisis weighed on most major sectors but helped lift the bullion price and gold-mining stocks. Days after signing a tentative $4.7 billion deal with its largest shareholder to take the company private, smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly loss of nearly $1 billion, confirming its warning of a week earlier. The stock climbed 0.7 percent. Also offering some support to the market, data showed higher U.S. household spending in August as incomes benefited from wage gains. But investors continued to fret over tenuous debt and budget negotiations in the U.S. Congress, as they have all week. The worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown if the negotiations don't succeed turned out to be a boon to the price of bullion, however, as gold is seen as a safe-haven asset in difficult times, and gold-mining stocks rose. "A great deal of uncertainty is going to pervade the mood for the rest of the day and through the weekend," said Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management. "Investors expect a last-minute compromise so that the U.S. government doesn't shut down." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.24 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,839.38. Seven of the 10 major index sectors, including financials, industrials and telecoms, were lower. Sprung said the TSX could be due for a correction before the end of the year as a sluggish domestic economy and volatile commodity prices weigh. With gold prices jumping 1.4 percent, shares of gold producers added more than 2 percent. In the group, Goldcorp Inc climbed 1.5 percent to C$26.88, and Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.7 percent to C$19.41. Indonesia's Lion Air said it is looking to fill "thin" routes with Bombardier Inc's CS300 jets and that is in talks with the Montréal-based aircraft maker on making an order. Bombardier's stock was up 0.4 percent at C$4.85.