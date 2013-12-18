* TSX rises 167.67 points, or 1.27 percent, to 13,347.83 * All of 10 main index sectors advance * BlackBerry climbs after former SAP executive joins company By John Tilak TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index extended its gains on Wednesday to hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve said that it would begin scaling back its monetary stimulus program. Despite fears of a massive selloff, the Toronto market quickly moved higher after some initial choppiness once the statement came in. The market has been fixated in recent months on when the Fed will start rolling back its stimulative bond-buying program, which has injected trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy since its inception. With the world's biggest economy showing greater signs of acceleration, investor expectations that the U.S. central bank might soon start to take its foot off the gas pedal have been gathering momentum. The Fed followed up its announcement by suggesting its key interest rate would stay low for even longer than previously promised. "I think they're going in the right direction," said Adrian Mastracci, portfolio manager at KCM Wealth Management. "I would agree with the Fed that rates aren't going to go very far in the near future." "It's volatile, and that's one thing investors have to be in tune with," he added. "It's going to be volatile from here." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 167.67 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,347.83, after rising as high as 13,356.85, its highest since Dec. 10. All of the 10 main sectors on the index rose. Shares of banks and insurers jumped 1.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, climbed 1.5 percent to C$69.80, and Manulife Financial Corp added 2.1 percent to C$20.15. The energy sector received a boost from higher oil prices, gaining 1.3 percent. Suncor Energy Inc was up 2.3 percent at C$36.31, and Enbridge Inc rose 2 percent to C$44.84. In corporate news, Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday that two long-time directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, have resigned from the company's board. The stock was up 0.4 percent to C$18.31. Shares of BlackBerry Ltd advanced 0.5 percent at C$6.51 after the smartphone maker said on Tuesday that former SAP executive John Sims will join the company as head of its global enterprise services business.