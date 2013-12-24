New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TORONTO, Dec 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher in an abbreviated session on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks the strongest performers in early trading. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.65 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,483.35 shortly after the open. The Toronto exchange will close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), and will stay closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.