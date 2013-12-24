TORONTO, Dec 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher in an abbreviated session on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks the strongest performers in early trading. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.65 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,483.35 shortly after the open. The Toronto exchange will close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), and will stay closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.