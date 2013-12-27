UPDATE 2-South Africa's finmin Gigaba to take "tough, unpopular choices" to grow economy
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
TORONTO, Dec 27 Canada's main stock index closed broadly higher as oil and other commodity prices rose, extending a two-week rally that has been fed by growing optimism about global economic growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.96 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,587.98.
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.
* Says March sales totaled 27,635 units, an increase of 2.7 percent over March 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1359/ Further company coverage: