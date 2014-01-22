* TSX rises 13.53 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,965.30 * Eight of 10 main index sectors advance * BlackBerry jumps after real estate divestment plans By John Tilak TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gains in the financial and energy sectors helped offset weakness in gold mining shares, and investors tracked a move by the Bank of Canada to leave its main overnight rate unchanged. The Bank of Canada said it was more concerned about weak inflation than it was three months ago and explicitly stated that the central bank's next move on interest rates could be either down or up, depending on how economic data unfolds. Providing further support was BlackBerry, whose shares jumped 7.2 percent to C$11.66, a day after the smartphone maker said it planned to divest the majority of its Canadian real estate holdings. The Toronto market, which has gained in six of the last seven trading sessions, is up about 2.6 percent this year. "Clearly we're seeing a bit more confidence from domestic investors," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at investment firm Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. "The equity investment environment continues to be relatively favorable." "The markets are starting to gain more steam," he added. "We're going to continue to see this back and forth between consumer confidence and investor confidence." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.53 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,965.30. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada climbing 0.2 percent to C$73.16 and Bank of Montreal rising 0.3 percent to C$72.90. Energy shares climbed 0.3 percent, with oil prices providing support. Suncor Energy Inc advanced 0.6 percent to C$37.71. But gold mining shares gave back 1.1 percent. Barrick Gold Corp declined 1.2 percent to C$20.83, and Goldcorp Inc slipped 0.3 percent to C$25.80.