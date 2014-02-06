Feb 6 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Thursday on the latest round of corporate
earnings.
TOP STORIES
* General Motors Co posted a weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit as results in North America, Asia and
South America disappointed.
* Canaccord Genuity reported a stronger than expected
78 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by
higher revenue at its European division and by lower expenses.
* BCE Inc posted a 17 percent rise in adjusted
quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in its media wing and
ongoing strength in wireless.
* MEG Energy Corp slipped deeper into the red in the
fourth quarter due to an unrealized foreign exchange loss on the
conversion of its U.S. dollar-denominated debt as the Canadian
dollar weakened.
* Credit Suisse missed expectations with a marginal uptick in
fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs arising
from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale of
mortgage-backed bonds.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.57 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.33 percent to 0.45 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.1619;
rose 0.5 percent
* Gold futures : $1,262.5; rose 0.41 percent
* US crude : $98.18; rose 0.82 percent
* Brent crude : $107.1; rose 0.8 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,065; rose 0.37 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The company has been awarded a
contract worth around 1 billion pounds to supply trains for the
huge London Crossrail project, Britain's Department for
Transport said.
* Canfor Corp : The forest products company posted a
higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong
lumber prices and an increase in pulp production and shipments.
* Sierra Wireless Inc : The producer of wireless
communication equipment reported a quarterly loss after
incurring higher research and development expenses.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Detour Gold Corp : Credit Suisse raises target
price to C$7 from C$5, says the company is highly leveraged
given the long life, current gold price, and key assumptions
around execution
* Gildan activewear : CIBC raises target price of
its U.S. listed stocks to $62 from $53 after the company
reported first-quarter results that were essentially in line
with expectations and management's guidance
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : CIBC
reinstates with sector outperformer rating and price target of
C$40 owing to the company's stronger-than-expected growth
* Perpetual Energy Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$1.50 from C$1.40 as the company's 2P reserves in 2013 grew 51
percent year on year, up from 33 percent in 2012
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes exports, imports and
trade balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing
claims and international trade