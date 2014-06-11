* TSX down 45.97 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,858.41 * Eight of 10 main index sectors decline * Energy shares fall despite higher oil prices By John Tilak TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as a sluggish outlook for the global economy spurred declines in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors. The World Bank on Tuesday trimmed its global growth forecast, saying a confluence of events, from the Ukraine crisis to unusually cold weather in the United States, dampened economic expansion in the first half of the year. The Canadian benchmark eased after gaining in the previous eight sessions. It is still up more than 9 percent this year. "The market has been going up relentlessly, and it's due for a pullback once in a while and today we're getting one," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.97 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,858.41. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, were down 0.2 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.2 percent to C$70.69, and Royal Bank of Canada gave back 0.2 percent to C$75.07. Shares of energy producers shed 0.5 percent, despite higher oil prices. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 0.5 percent to C$45.93, and TransCanada Corp slipped 0.2 percent to C$50.32. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)