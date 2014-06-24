* TSX up 10.12 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,115.75 * Six of the 10 main index sectors advance * TD, Scotiabank lead gains By John Tilak TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data was balanced by worries over the crisis in Iraq. U.S. consumer confidence climbed in June, and sales of new U.S. single-family homes jumped in May, figures showed. Both were at their strongest levels in six years. In Iraq, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held talks with leaders of the Middle East country's autonomous Kurdish region. The Toronto market, which reached an record closing high last week, is up about 11 percent this year. Fund managers are seeing "renewed optimism," said John Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Company Capital Management. "Overall it's looking like a recovery is occurring, and the data reflects it." "If you're looking at Canada, the story has been one of oil prices rising," he added. "Most of the gains have come from the energy sector, and I see that continuing for a while." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.12 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,115.75. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers slipped slightly. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.7 percent to C$45.95, and Talisman Energy Inc fell 0.6 percent to C$11.50. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, climbed 0.2 percent, with Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.3 percent to C$71.43 and Toronto-Dominion Bank rising 0.2 percent to C$54.74. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, added 0.2 percent, benefiting from higher gold, silver and copper prices. First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 1.3 percent to C$22.71. A director at First Quantum said the company has delayed investment projects worth more than $1 billion in Zambia due to uncertainty over the fiscal regime in Africa's second biggest copper producer. ($1=$1.07 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)