TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index fell hard from near-record levels on Tuesday, as jittery investors pared their positions, particularly in resources stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session down 143.26 points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,962.37. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by Cameron French)