* TSX index up 12.32, or 0.08 percent, at 14,986.97 * Six of 10 TSX subgroups higher (Adds quotes, details) By Cameron French TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index was up slightly on Thursday but hovering below recent near-record highs as weak gold prices pulled down mining stocks, while industrials and financials strengthened. Gold prices slipped, pulling the mining-heavy materials subgroup down 0.43 percent. Yamana Gold slid 1.4 percent to C$8.73, while Goldcorp was down 1.2 percent at C$29.00. About one hour into trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.32 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,986.97. The index is up about 10 percent this year and came within 20 points of a record high on Tuesday but has since fallen back, which has not been a surprise to observers used to the TSX's traditional sluggishness during the summer months. "We've had a pretty good six months here to start the year," said John Kinsey, a Toronto-based portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. "I think the market's kind of taking a rest in here." Six of the 10 TSX subgroups were higher. The industrials group was up 0.22 percent, powered by Canadian National Railway, up 0.9 percent at C$68.64. Financials climbed 0.24 percent, led by Royal Bank of Canada , which was up 0.4 percent at C$75.20. Among individual movers, Empire Co Ltd., the operator of grocery chain Sobeys Inc, eased 0.7 percent to C$66.64 after reporting a lower quarterly profit and announcing the closure of 50 underperforming stores. Shaw Communications Inc, was up 0.3 percent at C$26.43 after it said net income fell nearly 9 percent in the third quarter, as it lost more television subscribers despite a boost from business customers. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)