MOVES-Citigroup names new head of retail banking and mortgage at GCB
April 20 Citigroup Inc on Thursday named David Chubak as head of global retail banking and mortgage for the Global Consumer Bank.
TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, breaking past levels last seen in 2008 before the financial crisis, boosted by gains across its biggest groups with banks, oil companies and miners all playing a positive role. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.78 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,209.79. The all-time high was the first since 2008. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 20 Citigroup Inc on Thursday named David Chubak as head of global retail banking and mortgage for the Global Consumer Bank.
BRUSSELS, April 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: